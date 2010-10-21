CrimeFighters Manhunt: Daniel Douglass

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt tonight.

44 -year-old Daniel Douglass is wanted for violating parole. He has a criminal history of robbery and gun related charges. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Daniel Douglass is a white male.. He's 6 feet tall about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He's known to hang out in El Cajon

If you have any information call San Diego CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-Tips.

As always if you see this fugitive, call police and do not approach him.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

You don't have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.