Police: Calif. locker room suspect used disguise

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say twice disguised himself as a woman to get inside a UC Berkeley locker room, where he allegedly used his cell phone to photograph women.

UC Berkeley police Lt. Alex Yao told the Oakland Tribune that officers on Thursday arrested Gregorio Hernandez on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Investigators say the 29-year-old Berkeley man does not attend the university. He was not arrested in the locker room.

Police say the first incident took place on the evening of Oct. 4 when a man wearing dark sunglasses and with a towel over his head made his way into the locker room at the Recreational Sports Facility.

Then on the night of Oct. 6, a man with a towel around his upper body and wearing a wig was seen in the women's locker room.

It wasn't known if Hernandez had retained an attorney.

