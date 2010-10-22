Pregnant woman shot near Emerald Hills park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pregnant woman was shot three times in the chest and once in the lower back in Emerald Hills early Friday, but both she and her baby were expected to survive, police said.

The woman, 27, and a 35-year-old man were sitting in a cul-de-sac in the 5700 Old Memory Lane when two male assailants approached shortly after 2 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

One of the assailants pulled out a handgun and fired six shots at the woman, striking her four times, Stafford said.

The gunman and his accomplice got away.