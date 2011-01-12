Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

CBS 8 and San Diegans Celebrate ChangeMakers

Honor the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

36th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

Sunday January 15, 2017 | 2pm

Harbor Drive – Embarcadero, San Diego.

Celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at a waterfront parade Musical bands, floats and drill teams will march along the Embarcadero from North Harbor Drive south to Pacific Highway. Coordinated by the Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest Black fraternity in the United States a Cornell University, of which Dr. King was a member. CLICK HERE »





32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast

YMCA of San Diego County | January 13, 2017 | 7am-9am

Celebrate and Honor San Diegans carrying out the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The YMCA of San Diego County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Dignity Award annually honors an individual or group who has demonstrated extraordinary achievement and commitment in promoting the value and importance defined by the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Human Dignity Award nominations are open to all San Diego County individuals and organizations. Keynote Speaker: Dr. Robert K. Ross, MD, CEO/President The California Endowment Town & Country Resort. CLICK HERE »





San Diego All People's Celebration

January 16, 2017 | 10am-11:30am

Join more than 1000 business leaders, elected officials, faith leaders, community organizers artists and students coming together for an inspiring program and common goal of honoring the work and sacrifice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keynote speaker: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber who is in the national spotlight for his civil rights work with the North Carolina NAACP. Balboa Park Activity Center 2145 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92101 CLICK HERE for reservations/information.





MLK DAY OF SERVICE 2017 | Monday, January 16, 2017

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said,

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is:

'What are you doing for others?'"

Each year, Americans across the country answer that question by coming together on the King Holiday to serve their neighbors and communities. To find a service project in your neighborhood, please CLICK HERE »





To learn more about the life and legacy of Revered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visit:

The King Center

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Site