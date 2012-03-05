Man sentenced to 12 years for McDonald's robbery, chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who led authorities on a chase through southern San Diego and the South Bay after stealing more than $3,000 from a McDonald's restaurant was sentenced Monday to 12 years in state prison.

Justin Arevalo, 23, pleaded guilty to robbery with the use of a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the Sept. 27 heist at the McDonald's in the 5300 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Eugenia Eyherabide.

Around 1 p.m. last Sept. 27, the defendant took a deposit bag filled with more than $3,000 cash from an employee at the McDonald's. Arevalo then led police on a high-speed chase for around 45 minutes, driving the wrong way on several side streets, up on a curb and a sidewalk, nearly hitting other vehicles, according to San Diego police.

Police laid out a spike strip on a freeway in National City that flattened the defendant's tires, and he was arrested.