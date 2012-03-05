The Dish with Anita: Irish lamb stew

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This is a really great recipe for lamb that is easy, and the best thing about it is it's made in a crock pot! This stew is really great with freshly baked Irish soda bread. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
2 1/2 pounds of lamb, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
1 1/2 teaspoons of kosher salt
1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons of olive oil
3 to 4 twigs of fresh thyme (tied together)
2 tsp minced garlic
3 tablespoons of flour
4 turnips peeled, cut into quarters
4 carrots, cut into 1 1/2-inch thick diagonally cut slices
1 1/2 cup small pearl onions, peeled
6 to 8 small red potatoes whole, unpeeled potatoes
1 cup dark beer (Guinness preferred)
2 3/4 cups beef stock
3 tablespoons of chopped parsley
Instructions:
Season the lamb with salt and pepper, place olive oil in skillet and heat to medium high. Brown lamb in batches. Put the vegetables and the browned lamb into the crock pot. Add two and a half cups of the beef stock and dark beer to cover. Cook on low for 8 to 10 hours.
Uncover and turn on high. Blend the flour with remaining stock until it forms a thin paste; slowly add it to the stew, stirring constantly until slightly thickened. Stir in the parsley and serve hot. Serves 6 to 8.
This can cook over night for dinner the next day.
