Jessica Sanchez before she became an 'Idol'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After wowing the judges and the audience last week, the smart money says Chula Vista's Jessica Sanchez could go far on this season's "American Idol." But I've known Jessica's had a ton of talent ever since I first met her back in November 2005.

Ironically, when I first heard Jessica sing, she was battling through a cold, just like she was last week on "American Idol." Still, she didn't let it stop her from hitting those high notes, and nothing will deter her from becoming a superstar.

I just hope that when she reaches the top, she won't forget our agent deal.