Possible father, daughter suicides being investigated in East County

CAMPO (CNS) - An investigation was under way in rural East County Tuesday into the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and her father, who texted a friend that the teen had committed suicide and he was going to join her.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Cameron Truck Trail Monday morning and found two bodies in a bedroom, said San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. David Martinez.

Deputies were met outside the residence by a man who identified himself as a friend of the man who lived at the residence. The friend said he went to the residence and found the bodies after receiving a text message from the resident earlier in the morning.

"The text message essentially read that the man's daughter committed suicide and that the man was going to join her," Martinez said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl and her father or say how they died.

No one is being sought in the case, Martinez said.