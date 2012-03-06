Possible father, daughter suicides being investigated in East County

CAMPO (CNS) - An investigation was under way in rural East County Tuesday into the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and her father, who texted a friend that the teen had committed suicide and he was going to join her.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Cameron Truck Trail Monday morning and found two bodies in a bedroom, said San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. David Martinez.
Deputies were met outside the residence by a man who identified himself as a friend of the man who lived at the residence. The friend said he went to the residence and found the bodies after receiving a text message from the resident earlier in the morning.
"The text message essentially read that the man's daughter committed suicide and that the man was going to join her," Martinez said in a statement.
Authorities did not immediately identify the girl and her father or say how they died.
No one is being sought in the case, Martinez said.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.