Strong winds expected to hit San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Strong west winds will whip across the mountains and desert areas of San Diego County Tuesday as high surf pounds the coast.

A cold low-pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska will bring strong gusty winds through the region starting this morning and ending early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind indicating a hazardous wind event is occurring or impending will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday in the mountains and deserts, regions where winds will blow at sustained speeds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour, gusting to up to 65 mph and, at times, 80 mph, according to the NWS.

A less serious wind advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in coastal and valley areas, where winds were expected to be in the 15-25-mph range, gusting to 35 and 40 mph, NWS forecasters said.

Along the coast, where waves of between five and eight feet are expected, a high surf advisory will be in force from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Winds will be strongest near ridge tops, along desert mountain slopes and adjacent desert foothills, according to the NWS, which warned that the wind could make driving difficult, with blowing dust and sand reducing visibility to near zero at times.

Strong wind gusts also could cause minor structural damage and bring down trees and power lines, especially near the desert foothills of the mountains, according to the NWS.