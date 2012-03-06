Port to discuss bronze version of kissing statue - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Port to discuss bronze version of kissing statue

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Port of San Diego will meet Tuesday to discuss the "Unconditional Surrender" statue by the Midway Museum.

They will consider a resolution to accept a donation of a bronze version of the iconic kissing statue.

The current version is on a loan from the artist.The agreement to keep it here, expired last month.

