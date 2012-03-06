City Council rejects proposal to double their salaries - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City Council rejects proposal to double their salaries

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego City Council has rejected a proposal to more than double their salaries.

The city's Salary Setting Commission proposed raising their current salaries from $75,000 to $175,000. The Mayor would have received $235,000. That's up significantly from his current $100,000 a year.

Council members unanimously voted down the proposal, which would have given them their first pay raise in nine years.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.