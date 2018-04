Watch this video report, to see Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw from 100.7 Jack FM give relationship advice and how to truly mean it when you say "I'm sorry."

The crew feels Rush Limbaugh could have used some of their tips this past week.

Also, the DSC will be giving away a VISA gift card worth $1,000. You must watch the DSC on News 8 Friday morning (March 9) to find out how to win. Tune in around 6:45 a.m.