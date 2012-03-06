District attorney mulling charges against firefighters in Normal Heights incident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Prosecutors Tuesday were deciding whether to charge three San Diego firefighters arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault in a Feb. 26 fight.

Vadid Cisneros, 36, Andrew Brennan, 29, and Gregory Econie, 26, are all free on bond, pending the filing of any charges. The trio was booked on suspicion of assault, as well as robbery, because the two brothers with whom the firefighters allegedly fought told police their wallets and cellular telephones were taken. But no charges have been filed so far, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The incident reportedly started in a bar and after closing, words were exchanged, which lead to the fight at or near Adams Avenue and 34th Street in Normal Heights, according to San Diego police and published reports.

"Apparently when (a) wallet was taken ... there was a comment made of, 'We know who you are; we know where you live,"' San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

The firefighters were arrested shortly after the fight, which occurred just after 2 a.m. that Sunday.