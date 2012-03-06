CHP releases dozens arrested at Capitol protest

A University of California Santa Cruz Student who identified himself as Tyler, gives a peace sign as college students andothers occupied the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, March 5, 2012, in Sacramento, Calif.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Highway Patrol officials say they have released most of the 72 people who were arrested during protests over funding for higher education at the state Capitol.

CHP Officer Sean Kennedy says 66 protesters who occupied the Capitol rotunda Monday night were cited for trespassing. They were released at a 24-hour Walmart in West Sacramento.

Two protesters were booked into the Sacramento County Jail for passively resisting arrest, along with three women who tried to unfurl a banner in the Capitol and a man arrested for carrying a switchblade.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Jason Ramos could not immediately say whether the county had released those six. After a similar sit-in last year, CHP officers at the Capitol were criticized for booking all protesters instead of citing and releasing them.

