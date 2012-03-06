Anti-violence group holds vigil for slain teen

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A church group in Escondido is praying the violence in their neighborhood will stop.

The dove is a symbol and acronym for this group – a name that stands for dreaming of a violence-free Escondido. But as they try to raise awareness, they also recognize gangs are growing.

Alexis Magadan died after being stabbed in the chest during a fight at a house party in Escondido, February 25. Another victim of violence was Denise Rodriguez, the 21-year-old mother whose body was dumped off on Lawrence Welk Court, after she was shot and killed.

Residents gathered Monday night to honor the victims and discuss ways to prevent future tragedies.

On March 20, the Escondido Gang Reduction Prevention and Intervention Task Force and the Escondido School District will hold a community forum at Oak Hill school to discuss gang issues. Both the chief of police and superintendent of Escondido schools will attend.