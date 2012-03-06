What's Going Around - March 6, 2012 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around - March 6, 2012

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's no surprise that with the changes in our weather -- including last week's stormy conditions followed by summer-like weather over the weekend -- San Diegans with asthma are feeling the effects.

The return of wind and rain is likely to make things worse.

Barbara-Lee Edwards explains in this Health Alert video.

