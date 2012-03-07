National City police search for suspect in overnight crime spree

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - National City police are searching Wednesday morning for a man accused of three overnight robberies.

At one of the crime scenes, the cook at a taco shop was cut on the hand. Police arrested one woman at that scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 6-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds and possibly wearing a white t-shirt.

Chula Vista police are also assisting in the manhunt.