Judge rejects gag order request in Paula Deen case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has rejected a request for a gag order restricting pre-trial comments in a sexual harassment lawsuit against celebrity chef Paula Dean's companies.

Morris News Service (http://bit.ly/ypW2z5 ) reports that Chatham County Judge Louisa Abbot said she would file an order denying the request by attorneys for Paula Deen and her business entities.

Attorneys for Deen said Tuesday that a former worker who claimed she was sexually harassed and subjected to a hostile work environment at a restaurant co-owned by Deen and her brother made false claims after Deen refused to pay her to keep quiet.

A statement from the law firm representing Deen says the lawsuit from Lisa Jackson "makes false allegations against Paula Deen and they will be proven false in court." The restaurant is in Savannah.