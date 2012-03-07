Coyote spotted near Cal State San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A report of a mountain lion sighting near Cal State San Marcos Wednesday actually turned out to be a coyote, police said.

Police were contacted by school officials at about 8:30 a.m. after two women reportedly said they saw a mountain lion close to the school's daycare center. The daycare center was locked down for a short tim.

Police managed to snap a picture of the animal and determined it was a coyote.

