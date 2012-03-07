Matt's Weather Wednesday: Chula Vista Elementary

Today's trip in the MicroClimate Weather Van was over to Chula Vista, to talk with three classrooms of 1st graders. . .and what a great group! Actually, this visit was set up "as a dare" I find out later. . .one of the first grade teachers was asked to produce someone (or something) for their weather curriculum, and the beneficiary was ME.

So off to Chula Vista Elementary, on a sunny Wednesday morning, where we talked a lot about our recent cold spell. But the recent severe weather in the Midwest and East was also on the mind of these 1st graders, as many of their weather questions today were about tornadoes. I explained we don't tend to get the kind or size of thunderstorms that can produce tornadoes, although we do on occasion have small tornadoes with winter storms. Hail, lightning, and a few other severe weather-related topics were covered, but all in all it was a great time for me, and hopefully for those 1st graders, too.

They've been keeping track of the weather so far this month with a calendar that has a slot for either a picture of a lamb - or a lion - each day here in March. So far, there's only one lamb on their calendar (March 4th, when it got into the upper 80s). . .tough crowd! Hopefully we will have more of those types of days, but I reassured them that at least for the next few days things would be getting a little drier and warmer around Chula Vista, with plenty of sunshine (which they seemed to like hearing very much). Thanks again to all the 1st graders (and their teachers) for having me to Chula Vista Elementary!