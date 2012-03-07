Naked suspect arrested for stealing property from Allied Gardens church

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A burglary suspect lost the cloak-like garments he was wearing while fleeing from police and was arrested in the buff Wednesday after allegedly breaking into an Allied Gardens church and trying to steal musical instruments and electronic equipment.
A resident reported seeing a tall, suspicious-looking person dressed in what appeared to be an oversize T-shirt and a sparkly purple tutu loading a guitar amplifier into a truck outside Palisades Presbyterian Church in the 6300 block of Birchwood Street shortly after 4 a.m., according to San Diego police.
Officers arrived to find a man -- later identified as Joshua Mahlon Baker, 39 -- carrying a trash can filled with property allegedly stolen from the house of worship, SDPD Detective Gary Hassen said.
Seeing the patrol personnel, the 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound suspect -- who had a white piece of cloth draped over the upper part of his body and a scarf-like covering around his waist with nothing underneath -- dropped the trash can and ran off to the north between two buildings.
As officers gave chase, the fleeing man climbed over a chain link fence, losing his makeshift clothing in the process, Hassen said.
Moments later, police surrounded Baker in a parking lot outside the church and took him into custody. Officers then brought the man who had reported the break-in to the area, and he identified the suspect as the alleged thief.
A representative of the church later identified property found in the back of the suspect's truck as belonging to the congregation, according to police.
Baker was booked into county jail on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest. He was being held on $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.
