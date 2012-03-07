Adults overcome by fumes at Coronado Catholic school

CORONADO (CBS 8) - A Coronado Catholic school was closed down Wednesday after several people reported being overcome by fumes.

It happened at Sacred Heart School in the 1100 block of C Street. The school's principal called firefighters and police after three adults on campus complained of feeling sick. Students were sent to a park across the street.

Those overcome by the fumes are doing OK.

Hazmat crews arrived at the school to check out the mystery. So far there are no reports of anything toxic being found.

