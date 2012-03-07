Adults overcome by fumes at Coronado Catholic school - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Adults overcome by fumes at Coronado Catholic school

Posted: Updated:

CORONADO (CBS 8) - A Coronado Catholic school was closed down Wednesday after several people reported being overcome by fumes.

It happened at Sacred Heart School in the 1100 block of C Street. The school's principal called firefighters and police after three adults on campus complained of feeling sick. Students were sent to a park across the street.

Those overcome by the fumes are doing OK.

Hazmat crews arrived at the school to check out the mystery. So far there are no reports of anything toxic being found.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.