911 tapes reveal dramatic moments after deadly cannon accident

An East County man shot a homemade cannon into his own mobile home for unknown reasons early Tuesday, fatally injuring his girlfriend in front of their 4-year-old daughter, sheriff's officials said.

EL CAJON (CNS/ CBS8 ) - A 911 tape reveals emotional moments after a Potrero man exploded a homemade cannon, accidentally killing his girlfriend.

Richard Dale Fox, 39, also known as Richard Gail Barrett pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges. He was ordered held on $3.5 million bail.

Fox can be heard crying and mumbling on the 911 tape:

Operator: "Sir, tell me exactly what happened?"

Fox: "We've been drinking and everything, you know, I mean we had a few beers... (inaudible)... I went out there and I lit this stupid (expletive) homemade canon with this firework in there and it (expletive) went off and blew a hole through the side of the house and... (inaudible) Oh my god... Oh my god."

Deputy District Attorney C.J. Mody said Fox, his girlfriend and three male friends were in the trailer in Potrero drinking around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the defendant went outside to ignite the mortar device, described earlier as a cannon.

Mody said the device included a 26-inch-long pipe meant to be stood up, loaded with gunpowder or some other explosive material and ignited by a fuse at its base. The prosecutor said the device was not pointed at the trailer.

The prosecutor said Fox ignited the mortar device and it exploded, causing the pipe to shatter and sending a piece of shrapnel through a side panel of the trailer, striking 38-year-old Jeanette Ogara in the upper chest.

The couple's 4-year-old daughter, who was sleeping in a front area of the trailer, and the three friends were not injured, Mody said. Fox was treated for leg wounds.

"There is no evidence that this was intentional on Mr. Fox's part," Mody said outside court. "The shrapnel flew through the air after the device he was igniting exploded and did result in the death of his girlfriend."

In addition to murder, Fox was charged with causing death by exploding an explosive device and child endangerment. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted of the explosion charge.

Mody wouldn't comment further on the ongoing investigation. Authorities said investigators with the sheriff's bomb squad, the Bureau of Alcohol,

Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Justice Department searched Fox's trailer and the surrounding area with bomb-sniffing dogs on Wednesday, looking for any other explosives he might have been keeping.

According to court records, Fox served time in prison in the 1990s for auto theft and weapons possession convictions. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge against Ogara.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge Charles Ervin scheduled a readiness conference for March 16 and a preliminary hearing for March 21.