Police search for armed suspects after deli robbery in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Thursday sought two gunmen men who robbed a Barrio Logan delicatessen.

The two robbers entered the Main Market Deli at 2858 Main St. around 10:55 a.m. Wednesday and demanded cash from an employee, said San Diego police Officer Jane Jacobsen.

The pair took off with an undetermined amount of cash in a small red car with a black hood, headed eastbound, police said.

Police described both suspects as wearing black hooded sweatshirts, gloves and ski masks.