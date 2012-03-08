Marino: Manning 'fits with anybody' in NFL - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Marino: Manning 'fits with anybody' in NFL

Posted:
Quarterback Peyton Manning grimaces during a news conference in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Quarterback Peyton Manning grimaces during a news conference in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — If Peyton Manning has questions about Miami, Dan Marino will be happy to take his call.

The former Miami Dolphins quarterback says he will not reach out to Manning about his options in free agency, noting that the four-time NFL MVP has enough people "working with him to help him make the right decisions."

But if Manning asks, Marino says "I would definitely answer."

Manning arrived in South Florida on Wednesday, hours after his parting from the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins have sought a franchise quarterback for more than a decade since Marino retired, and are believed to be one of the teams interested in adding Manning.

Marino spoke at a charity golf tournament, saying Manning "fits with anybody" in the NFL.

