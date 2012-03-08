Several homes evacuated after fire breaks out in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - A fire broke out at an Imperial Beach house Thursday and prompted officials to evacuate some area homes.

Smoke and flames were reported about 7:50 a.m. coming from a house in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, near Imperial Beach Boulevard, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

The blaze was reported to be knocked down at 8:42 a.m., but crews remained on scene for extensive overhaul, the dispatcher said

Sheriff's officials evacuated a few houses to the north and south of the residence and the sheriff's bomb arson unit was called in to investigate, according to a sheriff's department spokeswoman.