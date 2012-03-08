Actor Steven Seagal, Ariz. sheriff's office sued

PHOENIX (AP) — Actor Steven Seagal and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are being sued over a 2011 arrest that a Phoenix-area man says was staged for a reality TV show.

Jesus Llovera says Seagal and deputies unlawfully raided his home because they thought Llovera was raising fighting roosters.

Llovera says the birds on his property were for show and not for fighting.

The civil suit asks for a jury to determine unspecified monetary damages.

The Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/AihPu1 ) reports the Sheriff's Office was participating in the creation of a reality show, "Steven Seagal: Lawman," that followed Seagal's exploits as a deputized officer.

The Sheriff's Office insists in court documents that the use of a tank, a bomb robot and 40 deputies was part of its normal course of duties.