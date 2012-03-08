CrimeFighters Manhunt: Tom Heinrich

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt.

Tom Heinrich, 45, is wanted by state parole agents for violating the terms of his release. His criminal history includes forgery, theft, drugs, credit card theft and stolen property-related charges.

He's a white male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with blonde-brown hair and blue eyes. He's known to frequent the beach areas around Encinitas.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. If you see this fugitive, call police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.