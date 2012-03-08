Woman reported missing near Scripps La Jolla found safe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman reported missing near Scripps La Jolla found safe

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities searching for a missing woman whose car was found running near the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla located her Thursday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Melodi Blazi, 46 was reported missing after campus police found her car running around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Her cell phone was found on the beach a little later.

She was found safe in Pacific Beach at around 3 p.m., authorities said.

