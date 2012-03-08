Top bidder chickens out of $8,100 McNugget deal

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012 file photo, a McDonald's Chicken McNugget found by Rebekah Speight of Dakota City, which she believes resembles President George Washington is placed next to a U.S. quarter dollar bearing the image of the president.

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — McWashington needs a new home.

The top bidder for a McNugget that resembles President George Washington has chickened out of the $8,100 deal.

Rebekah Speight of Dakota City, Neb., told the Sioux City Journal for a Thursday story that the bidder was "very sorry" but had to back out.

Speight says she has had the McNugget stashed in her freezer for three years and decided to sell it on eBay to help raise money for a drive to send children to church camp this summer.

Speight says eBay rules allow her to offer the McNugget to the second-highest bidder, who had offered $8,000. If that falls through, she can offer it to the third-highest bidder and so on. She has 60 days to decide what to do.

