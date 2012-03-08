Not guilty plea from Barona fire captain accused of having sex with minor

VISTA (CNS) - A Barona Fire Protection District captain accused of having sex with a minor pleaded not guilty Thursday to a half-dozen felony charges, including committing a lewd act on a child of 14 or 15.

Raul Licon Jr., 38, faces a maximum of six years and four months in prison if convicted of the lewd act counts and two counts each of sodomy on a person under 18 and oral copulation on a person under 18, said prosecutor Matthew Greco.

Greco declined to give any details about the alleged victim's age, gender or relationship to the defendant.

Licon -- who posted $250,000 bail last week after being arrested at his San Marcos home -- will be back in court March 26 for a readiness conference. A preliminary hearing was set for March 29.

The defendant has been suspended from his job in Lakeside without pay pending the outcome of the case, according to a spokeswoman for the Barona Indian tribe.