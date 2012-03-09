Southbound lanes re-open in Otay Mesa following water main break

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The offramps and southbound lanes of Interstate 805 in the Otay Mesa area were reopened following flooding from a water main rupture on Palm Avenue Friday, but crews were still working to determine the break's cause.



Heavy flooding along the Palm Avenue offramp was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



No injuries were reported, but a sedan spun out and stalled in a right-hand lane, CHP officials said. A SigAlert was issued at 6:17 a.m. as the two right-hand lanes were closed between Main Street and Palm Avenue. The offramps from Main Street and Palm Avenue also were closed.



One southbound lane was reopened about 50 minutes later, according to the CHP.



Both offramps and the other southbound lane were reported open about 12:40 p.m.



Crews from both California American Water and the city of San Diego were working to determine the cause of the 12-inch pipe's break and to make the necessary repairs, California American Water spokesman Brian Barreto said.



No customers were without water Friday morning, but low water pressure was reported in some nearby areas, Barreto said.



California American Water was working with the Otay Water District and the Sweetwater Authority, which are neighboring water agencies, to open up emergency connections to ensure customers had water, Barreto said.



Barreto said city and California American Water crews have excavated the leak, but would remain on scene to work to restore the system.

This is the latest information. The original story is below.



