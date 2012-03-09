NYPD docs: 'Focus' scrutiny on Muslim Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department kept secret files on businesses owned by second- and third-generation Americans specifically because they were Muslims,
according to newly obtained documents that spell out in the clearest
terms yet that police were monitoring people based on religion.
The NYPD has faced intense criticism from Muslims,
lawmakers and even the FBI for widespread spying operations that put
entire neighborhoods under surveillance. Police put the names of
innocent people in secret files and monitored the mosques, student
groups and businesses that make up the Muslim landscape of the northeastern U.S.
New
York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has defended his department's efforts,
saying they have kept the city safe, were completely legal and were not
based on religion.
"We don't stop to think about the religion,"
Bloomberg said at a news conference in August after The Associated Press
began revealing the spying. "We stop to think about the threats and focus our efforts there."
In
late 2007, however, plainclothes officers in the department's secretive
Demographics Unit were assigned to investigate the region's Syrian
population. Police photographed businesses and eavesdropped at lunch
counters and inside grocery stores and pastry shops. The resulting
document listed no threat. And though most people of Syrian heritage
living in the area were Jewish, Jews were excluded from the monitoring.
"This report will focus on the smaller Muslim community," the report said.
Similarly,
police excluded the city's sizable Coptic Christian population when
photographing, monitoring and eavesdropping on Egyptian businesses in
2007, according to the police files.
"This report does not represent the Coptic Egyptian community and is merely an insight into the Muslim Egyptian community of New York City," the NYPD wrote.
Many of those under surveillance were American-born citizens whose families have been here for the better part of a century.
"The majority of Syrians encountered by members of the Demographics Unit are second- or even third-generation Syrian Americans," the Syrian report said. "It is unusual to encounter a first generation or new arrival Syrian in New York City."
The
Demographics Unit was conceived in secret years ago as a way to
identify communities where terrorists might hide and spot potential
problems early. If the plainclothes officers, known as "rakers,"
overheard anti-American sentiment or violent rhetoric, they flagged it
for follow-up investigation.
If police, for example, ever received
a tip that an Egyptian terrorist was plotting an attack, investigators
looking for him would have the entire community already on file. They
would know where he was likely to pray, who might rent him a cheap room,
where he'd find a convenient Internet cafe and where he probably would
buy his groceries.
As a result, many people were put into police
files, not for criminal activities but because they were part of daily
life in their neighborhoods. Shopkeepers were named in police files,
their ethnicities listed. Muslim college
students who attended a rafting trip or discussed upcoming religious
lectures on campus were cataloged. Worshippers arriving at mosques were
photographed and had their license plate numbers collected by police.
The Demographics Unit is one example of how, since the 2001 terrorist attacks, the NYPD
has transformed itself into one of the most aggressive domestic
intelligence agencies in the country, operating with little oversight
and in areas outside the city such as New Jersey.
Speaking
Thursday in Chicago, Bloomberg said: "Let me tell you this, New York
City will continue, consistent with the Constitution of the United
States, federal, state and city laws to protect the people from our
region."
And although civil rights lawyers disagree, the legal question isn't expected to be settled soon. In the meantime, the NYPD has become a flashpoint in the debate over the balance between civil rights and security.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told Congress on Thursday he was disturbed by what he's read about the NYPD's
surveillance of mosques and Islamic student organizations in New
Jersey. "And these are things that are under review at the Justice
Department," he said.
Police said they can't afford to become
complacent or ignore the reality that Islamic terrorists carried out the
2001 attacks and others. If Muslim
neighborhoods feel unfairly singled out, however, it could reinforce the
perception that the United States is at war with Islam, which al-Qaida
has used as a major recruiting pitch.
Since the AP began reporting on these efforts last year, Bloomberg and the NYPD have offered varying explanations for the clandestine efforts.
At
first, police spokesman Paul Browne denied the Demographics Unit
existed. When documents proved that it did, Police Commissioner Ray
Kelly said his department only follows investigative leads.
For instance, after Moroccans were involved in terrorist attacks overseas, the NYPD photographed and eavesdropped in New York businesses where Moroccans might work, shop and eat.
Asked during a City Council meeting in October whether the NYPD
maintained similar documents for Irish and Greek neighborhoods, Kelly
replied: "We don't do it ethnically. We do it geographically."
Bloomberg echoed those comments in December.
"The communities, whether they're Muslim
or Jewish or Christian or Hindu or Buddhist or whatever, all contribute
to this city. We don't target any one of them. We don't target any
neighborhood," Bloomberg said.
The AP has since obtained documents outlining NYPD efforts to monitor Albanians, Egyptians and Syrians. Each report focused specifically on ethnicity.
In the case of the Egyptians and Syrians, the reports explicitly focused on Muslims.
The Albanian report mentions Albania's diverse religious composition
but police only photographed and mapped mosques for the report. There
was no indication that criminal leads prompted any of the reports.
In
a recent interview on WOR radio, Bloomberg acknowledged for the first
time that police were not only following leads and at times conducted
these operations without any indications of criminal wrongdoing.
"When
there's no lead, you're just trying to get familiar with what's going
on, where people might go and where people might be to say something,"
Bloomberg said. "And you want to listen. If they're going to give a
public speech, you want to know where they do it."
The Damascus
Bread and Pastry Shop in Brooklyn, where judges and lawyers from the
nearby federal courthouse frequently dine on fresh baklava and rugelach,
was listed in police files with other businesses that the NYPD
described as "Syrian Locations of Concern." Police noted that the
building is owned by a Syrian family, adding: "This location mostly
sells Middle Eastern pastries, nuts, foreign newspapers and magazines."
"If they want to check on Damascus Bakery, why not, let them check," said Ghassan Matli, 52, when showed the police documents.
But like many whose businesses were monitored, he said he wishes the NYPD
would stop by and talk to him so it would get its information right.
The people who owned the store at the time of the report, for instance,
were the grandchildren of Syrian immigrants. They had been raised as
Catholics.
"If they need help, I will help them," said Matli, who
is a Christian. "This is the last country we can go to for freedom and
to live in freedom. So if they want, why not? Let them check."
