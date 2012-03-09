Suspected 'Incense Bandit' caught in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police know the sweet smell of success after nabbing a suspect they say is the so-called "Incense Bandit."

Police Lt. Andra Brown says 48-year-old Charles Shipman, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Shipman is suspected of robbing a candle shop, two bookstores, an old-fashioned general store and the parking lot attendants of an Italian restaurant. Police say he robbed one of the bookstores twice, and the parking lot attendants three times.

The name came from a victim, who recognized him as a customer who'd bought incense.

Brown says detectives arrested Shipman on Feb. 24.

He is suspected of at least eight commercial robberies across San Diego, staring in July 2010.

Investigators say Shipman simulated a handgun in his pocket, and in one case showed an actual gun.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.