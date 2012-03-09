Police arrest "Incense Bandit" suspect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police have announced the arrest of a commercial robber who had been dubbed the "Incense Bandit."

48-year-old Charles Shipman was arrested without incident on February 24th in Chollas View.

Police say he was responsible for seven robberies in North Park, Hillcrest and Old Town since July 2011.

Shipman was nicknamed the "Incense Bandit" because one of his victims recognized him as a customer who had previously purchased incense.