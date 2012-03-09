Chargers agree on deal with Demorrio Williams - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers agree on deal with Demorrio Williams

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Demorrio Williams, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week.

The 31-year-old Williams played in 12 games last season for Kansas City as a reserve linebacker and on special teams. He is expected to give the Chargers some depth at inside linebacker behind returning starters Takeo Spikes and Donald Butler.

Williams, an eight-year veteran, started 13 games and recorded 117 tackles for the Chiefs in 2009 but played behind Derrick Johnson the last two seasons.

 

