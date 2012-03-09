Chargers agree on deal with Demorrio Williams

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have agreed to terms on a
one-year deal with linebacker Demorrio Williams, who was released by the
Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week.
The 31-year-old Williams
played in 12 games last season for Kansas City as a reserve linebacker
and on special teams. He is expected to give the Chargers some depth at
inside linebacker behind returning starters Takeo Spikes and Donald
Butler.
Williams, an eight-year veteran, started 13 games and
recorded 117 tackles for the Chiefs in 2009 but played behind Derrick
Johnson the last two seasons.
