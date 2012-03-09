Solar storm shakes Earth magnetic field

WASHINGTON (AP) — A
solar storm shook the Earth's magnetic field early Friday, but
scientists said they had no reports of any problems with electrical
systems.
After reports Thursday of the storm fizzling out, a surge
of activity prompted space weather forecasters to issue alerts about
changes in the magnetic field.
"We really haven't had any reports
from power system operators yet," Rob Steenburgh, a space weather
forecaster at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's
Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., said early Friday.
"But sometimes they don't come in until after the storm."
He said
the storm reached a moderate level late Thursday, before going to a
strong level early Friday. For most of Thursday, it was rated as minor.
Scientists say such storms don't pose a threat to people, just technology.
The
space weather center's website says a storm rated as strong could force
corrections to voltage systems and trigger false alarms on some
protection devices, as well as increase drag on satellites and affect
their orientation.
The forecasters weren't aware of any
significant impact to electrical or technological systems, but said
there was a two-hour blackout of high frequency radio communications —
affecting mainly ham radio operations — stretching from eastern Africa
to eastern Australia.
Steenburgh also said that there was another
solar flare late Thursday, similar to the one a few days ago that set
off the current storm.
"Right now we're still analyzing when it will arrive" and how strong it could be, he said.
The
space weather center had reports of Northern Lights across Canada and
dipping into the northern tier of U.S. states, Steenburgh said.
While
some experts thought the threat from the solar storm passed by earlier
Thursday, the space weather center maintained the storm's effects could
continue through Friday morning.
The current storm, which started
with a solar flare Tuesday evening, caused a stir Wednesday because
forecasts were for a strong storm with the potential to knock electrical
grids offline, mess with GPS and harm satellites. It even forced
airlines to reroute a few flights on Thursday.
It was never seen
as a threat to people, just technology, and teased skywatchers with the
prospect of colorful Northern Lights dipping further south.
But
when the storm finally arrived around 6 a.m. EST Thursday, after
traveling at 2.7 million mph, it was more a magnetic breeze than a gale.
The power stayed on. So did GPS and satellites. And the promise of
auroras seemed to be more of a mirage.
Scientists initially
figured the storm would be the worst since 2006, but now seems only as
bad as ones a few months ago, said Joe Kunches, a scientist at the NOAA
center. The strongest storm in recorded history was probably in 1859, he
said.
"It's not a terribly strong event. It's a very interesting event," Kunches said.
Forecasters
can predict the speed a solar storm travels and its strength, but the
north-south orientation is the wild card. This time it was a northern
orientation, which is "pretty benign," Kunches said. Southern would have
caused the most damaging technological disruption and biggest auroras.
On
Thursday, North American utilities didn't report any problems, said
Kimberly Mielcarek, spokeswoman for the North American Electric
Reliability Corporation, a consortium of electricity grid operators. Her
office didn't respond to a phone call early Friday.
Astronomers
say the sun has been relatively quiet for some time. And this storm,
forecast to be strong and ending up minor, still may seem fiercer
because Earth has been lulled by several years of weak solar activity.
The
storm is part of the sun's normal 11-year cycle, which is supposed to
reach a peak next year. Storms as large as the latest one will probably
happen several more times as the cycle ramps up to that peak, scientists
said.
The region of the sun that erupted can still send more
blasts our way, Kunches said. Another set of active sunspots is ready to
aim at Earth.
"This is a big sun spot group, particularly nasty,"
NASA's Hathaway said. "Things are really twisted up and mixed up. It
keeps flaring."
Storms like this start with sun spots. First,
there's an initial solar flare of subatomic particles that resembles a
filament coming out of the sun. That part usually reaches Earth only
minutes after the initial burst, bringing radio and radiation
disturbances. Next is the coronal mass ejection, which looks like a
growing bubble and takes a couple days to reach Earth.
Solar
storms have three ways they can disrupt technology on Earth: with
magnetic, radio and radiation emissions. In 1989, a strong solar storm
knocked out the power grid in Quebec, causing 6 million people to lose
power.
For North America, the good part of a solar storm — the one
that creates more noticeable auroras or Northern Lights — was likely to
peak Thursday evening. Auroras were likely to dip only as far south as
the northern edges of the United States, Kunches said, but a full moon
would make them harder to see.
Solar storms can bring additional
radiation around the north and south poles — a risk that sometimes
forces airlines to reroute flights. On Thursday, Delta Air Lines and
United Airlines sent 11 flights to Asia on a more southern route rather
than their more common path over the Arctic. Three American Airlines
flights flew lower than normal over the northernmost parts of their
routes to Japan and China.
AP Business Writers Josh Freed and David Koenig contributed to this report.
