San Diego gas prices on the rise again after falling 1 day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.373, one day after falling two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago, 56.1 cents higher than a month ago and 42.7 cents greater than a year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"It's a slight relief to drivers that prices have not continued to spike for the fourth straight week," said Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California. "However, prices are not dropping yet, either, and the only other (time San Diego County) gas prices were this high was in June and July of 2008."