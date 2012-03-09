3 in custody after armed carjacking in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Three people were in custody Friday following an armed carjacking in Valley Center that led detectives to heroin and methamphetamine dealers, authorities said.



Deputies were called to Harrah's Rincon Casino around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate the carjacking, said San Diego sheriff's Sgt. Dan Lopez. Once there, deputies learned a man had loaned his car to a friend so that friend could give a ride to a third man, later identified as Cesar Morales Reynoso of Escondido, Lopez said.



The friend drove Reynoso to a secluded area on the Rincon Indian Reservation, where Reynoso allegedly pulled out a gun and told the driver to get out and that the car would be returned to its owner once the owner paid money he owed Reynoso.



Reynoso, 22, was staying at Harrah's hotel, along with his girlfriend, Krystana James-Nicodemus of Poway, and an acquaintance, Cristian Alvarez of Escondido, Lopez said.



Detectives went to the hotel and arrested Alvarez, 19, on possession of drugs for sale after allegedly finding him in a hotel room with more than six grams of heroin and a loaded handgun.



James-Nicodemus, 24, was arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia, possession of syringes and for a felony warrant after detectives found more than 5.5 grams of heroin in her hotel room, Lopez said.



Reynoso was arrested as he was walking out of the casino. Lopez said detectives found Reynoso in possession of a bag containing more than 40 grams of meth. A gun also was recovered from a vehicle associated with Reynoso, according to Lopez, who said the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Escondido area in 2011.



Reynoso was booked into the Vista jail on suspicion of carjacking, possession of stolen property and possession of drugs for sale.



The car that was carjacked - a gray three-door 2002 Ford Focus ZX3 - was not recovered, Lopez said.