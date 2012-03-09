Teen injured in 2007 football game to get nearly $4.9 million in lawsuit

VISTA (CNS) - The family of a North County high school football player who suffered a severe brain injury during a 2007 game will receive nearly $4.9 million from the San Marcos Unified School District and sports equipment manufacturer Riddell in a settlement finalized Friday.



The settlement in the lawsuit brought by the family of Scott Eveland was reached last week, but specifics were not announced until a court hearing in Vista Friday.



The San Marcos Unified School District agreed to pay $4.375 million to settle the case and Riddell agreed to a $500,000 settlement.



According to court documents, Eveland - then 17 - went to the trainer of his Mission Hills High School football team and asked to stay on the bench because of a severe headache, which kept him from focusing his eyes.



The trainer told head coach Chris Hauser, but Hauser put Eveland - a linebacker - in the game anyway, and he collapsed from bleeding on the brain, according to court documents.



His mother, Diane Luth, said her son will be severely disabled for the rest of his life. He is mentally sharp but can barely speak and answers questions on a keyboard.



His family was seeking about $25 million, which is the amount needed for the young man's round-the-clock care for the rest of his life, according to court documents.



Attorneys for the school district maintained in court documents that Eveland's injuries were tragic but unforeseeable.