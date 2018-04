SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego Padres CEO Jeff Moorad has withdrawn his application to baseball to finalize his purchase of the club.

The Padres announced Friday the move was to "expedite approval of the team's television broadcasting agreement."

Moorad's group owns 49 percent of the Padres and was set to buy the remainder from majority owners John Moores. In January, baseball owners deferred a vote on the proposed transfer, saying they needed clarification on financial information.

"With Opening Day less than one month away, John Moores and I believe our top priority is to ensure that Padres fans will be able to watch broadcasts of what we believe is an exciting team," Moorad said in a release.

