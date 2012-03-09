Dick Van Dyke marries makeup artist at age 86

Jan. 29, 2012 file photo: Actor Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver arrive at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA. Van Dyke and Silver were married on Leap Day at a chapel in Malibu, according to his publicist, Bob Palmer. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke is a very happy newlywed at age 86, his spokesman said Friday.

Van Dyke and makeup artist Arlene Silver, 40, were married last week in a small Leap Day ceremony at a Malibu chapel near the actor's home, publicist Bob Palmer said.

"I've never seen him happier. She adds a lot to his life," he said, adding that the couple has much in common, including a love of singing.

Members of Silver's family and some of Van Dyke's close friends were on hand for the intimate wedding. Van Dyke suggested the couple may hold a bigger ceremony in the future, Palmer said.

Silver and the stage, film and TV star became friends about five years ago after meeting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Palmer said Friday.

Michelle Triola Marvin, Van Dyke's partner of 30 years, died in October 2009 at age 76.

Van Dyke gained fame in the musical "Bye Bye Birdie," for which he won a Tony Award in 1961, and starred in the 1963 film based on the play. His other movie credits include "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

The 1961-66 "The Dick Van Dyke Show" made him a TV star, and he's proved an enduring one: His other series include "Diagnosis Murder" (1993-2002) and made-for-TV movies such as 2008's "Murder 101: New Age."

Van Dyke, who had a longtime marriage that ended in divorce, has four children.

