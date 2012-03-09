Suspect accused in church burglary set to be arraigned next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of breaking into an Allied Gardens church and trying to steal musical instruments and electronic equipment bailed out of jail and will be arraigned next Thursday, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Joshua Mahlon Baker, 39, was arrested shortly after Wednesday's early-morning break-in at Palisades Presbyterian Church in the 6300 block of Birchwood Street. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest and was released on $25,000 bail.

An area resident called 911 after seeing a tall person dressed in what appeared to be an oversized T-shirt and a sparkly purple tutu loading a guitar amplifier into a truck outside the church shortly after 4 a.m., San Diego police said.

Officers arrived and found Baker allegedly carrying a trash can filled with property stolen from the church.

Seeing police, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Baker - wearing a white piece of cloth draped over the upper part of his body and a scarf-like covering around his waist, with nothing underneath - dropped the trash can and ran, police said.

Officers gave chase as Baker climbed over a chain link fence, losing the scarf-like covering in the process, police said. Moments later, he was taken into custody.