"Sadistic" serial killer paroled and living downtown

WARNING: Some of the video and photos in this video report may be extremely disturbing.

(CBS 8) - A murderer, described as a "sadistic serial killer," is now out from behind bars, but an Escondido cold case detective, who helped bring him to justice, still has serious concerns he may strike again.

Michael Keith Moon is now out on parole and living in a halfway house in downtown San Diego.

News 8's Phil Blauer files this video report with details about the convicted killer and a fresh look at his violent past.

