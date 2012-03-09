Jurors hear police interview tapes of school shooter

A man who wounded two second-graders during a shooting rampage at a Carlsbad elementary school was convicted Monday of seven counts each of premeditated attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Man convicted of opening fire at Carlsbad school, wounding two girls

The sanity phase of trial begins Tuesday for a man who wounded two second-graders during a 2010 shooting rampage at a Carlsbad elementary school.

Sanity phase of trial begins for man guilty in Carlsbad school shooting

A man was legally insane when he opened fire on the playground of a Carlsbad elementary school in a rampage that left two second-graders wounded, his attorney said Tuesday, but a prosecutor said the defendant gave police conflicting statements on why he committed the "terrorist act."

Defense says school shooter legally insane at time of attack; prosecution disagrees

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - For the first time, jurors are hearing taped police interviews with the man who opened fire at a Carlsbad elementary school.

It's one piece of evidence jurors are considering, as they determine whether Brendan O'Rourke was insane when he started firing, wounding two students.

