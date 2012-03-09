Jurors hear police interview tapes of school shooter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jurors hear police interview tapes of school shooter

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - For the first time, jurors are hearing taped police interviews with the man who opened fire at a Carlsbad elementary school.

It's one piece of evidence jurors are considering, as they determine whether Brendan O'Rourke was insane when he started firing, wounding two students.

News 8's Doug Kolk files this video report from outside the Vista courthouse with details.

