Postal worker dies days after pit bull attack

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The local letter carrier, who died from a stroke she suffered after she was bit by a pit bull, has been identified.

Fifty-nine-year-old Diane Jansen was attacked Thursday, March 1 near the intersection of Carlann Lane and East Washington Avenue in Escondido.

Police say the dog was not on a leash when it went after Jansen, biting her legs.

According to the medical examiner, she suffered a brain hemorrhage while medics were treating her and died Sunday after being removed from life support.

The dog was put down. Its owners were not cited.