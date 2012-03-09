Postal worker dies days after pit bull attack - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Postal worker dies days after pit bull attack

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The local letter carrier, who died from a stroke she suffered after she was bit by a pit bull, has been identified.

Fifty-nine-year-old Diane Jansen was attacked Thursday, March 1 near the intersection of Carlann Lane and East Washington Avenue in Escondido.

Police say the dog was not on a leash when it went after Jansen, biting her legs.

According to the medical examiner, she suffered a brain hemorrhage while medics were treating her and died Sunday after being removed from life support.

The dog was put down. Its owners were not cited.

