14-year-old boy arrested for school threats

LA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old boy in San Diego County has been arrested for making criminal death threats against students and teachers at his middle school.

La Mesa police Lt. Angela Desarro said Friday that the boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arrested Thursday night at his home, where police recovered a gun.

Desarro says it is not clear whether the gun belonged to the boy or someone else, and there is no indication he ever took it to school.

She says detectives began investigating the boy last week, after he issued both written and verbal death threats to students and teachers at La Mesa Middle School.

Police say they are also investigating whether the boy was being bullied, which he claimed.

