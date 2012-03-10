Georgia Tech researches reveal sound of Japan quake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Georgia Tech researches reveal sound of Japan quake

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This weekend, Japan will remember thousands of victims who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake and tsunami last March 11th.

That tsunami leveled towns and crippled the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.  Scientists are giving a different take on the quake that triggered it.

News 8's Craig McKee files this video report with more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.