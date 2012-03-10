Fight between 2 women left 1 stabbed in head, wrist - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fight between 2 women left 1 stabbed in head, wrist

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fight between two women ended with one stabbed in the head and wrist, San Diego police said Saturday.

The stabbing in the 5400 block of Santa Margarita Avenue was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said. The victim had cuts over an eye and on a wrist, he said.

No immediate arrests were announced.

