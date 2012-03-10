Reminder: Daylight savings starts Sunday at 2 a.m.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters urged San Diegans to check or change batteries in their smoke alarms Saturday, as they move their clocks forward an hour for the start of daylight saving time, which starts at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said smoke alarms should be tested monthly and batteries replaced twice a year. Most battery-operated smoke alarms chirp when the batteries are low.

Smoke detectors also should be kept free of dust an cobwebs, and firefighter suggested vacuuming or dusting off the vents regularly.